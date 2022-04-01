Gary Paul Hackney

January 1, 1942 - March 29, 2022
Gary was born in San Antonio on January 1, 1942 and passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 29, 2022. Gary is survived by his wife of 42 years, Valerie, his daughters Tammy Villarreal, Debbie Mainz (Dave), Melissa Hinton (Jack), grandchildren Hayley Villarreal, April Villarreal and Trey Mainz, his brother Mark Hackney (Beth), his sister Kathy Booth (Jim) and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Virginia (Jean) Hackney and his dad Robert (Bob) Hackney. Gary proudly served in the United States Air Force, followed by a successful career in sales, retiring with Detex Corporation after more than 30 years of service. Gary never met a stranger and was always a pleasure to be around with a good joke and a genuine handshake.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
