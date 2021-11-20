Funeral arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Michael M. Hammes who passed away November 8, 2021 at the age of 73. Please visit www.zoellerfuneralhm.com for updated service information and to sign Michael’s online guestbook.
