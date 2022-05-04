Lauren Brooke Carreon, 23, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born to Benny Cruz Carreon and Laura Segura on March 21, 1999 in New Braunfels, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Alanna Christine Medina; son, Mason Levi Medina; their father, Chris Medina; son, Aries Weaver and father, Tyler Weaver; parents, Benny Cruz Carreon, Sr. and Laura Segura; brothers, Benny Cruz Carreon, Jr. and Matthew Segura Carreon; paternal grandparents, Rafael Garcia Carreon and Biolanda Cruz Carreon; maternal grandparents, Delfino Gallegos Segura and Lucia Rodriguez Segura; uncles and aunts, Fernando and Laura Carreon, Chris and Angie Carreon, Carrie Rivera, Danny Carreon and Veronica Fuentes, Jon and Mary Carreon-Bibb and Christopher Segura; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Monday, May 9, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue 8:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home and continue until 9:30 AM when the service departs in procession to the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Commented