Jennifer Nicole Reynolds (Doll)

Jennifer Nicole (Doll) Reynolds, of Seguin, Texas passed away after a hard fought 8-year battle with metastatic breast cancer, on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 41. She passed away peacefully at her home. Jen was born on June 4, 1980 in Cleveland, Ohio to Rick and Charlene Doll. Jen was the youngest of 3 children. Jen graduated from Strongsville High School class of 1998. She married the love of her life, Kyle Reynolds on November 4, 2011.
Born in Cleveland Ohio, she also made homes in Florida and Texas and collected friends across the country. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She found her life purpose in her diagnosis and founded Pink Warrior Advocates, a breast cancer nonprofit focusing on ensuring no one is fighting cancer alone, replacing burdens and fear with hope and inspiration. At the age of 38, Jen was awarded the 2018 Rising Stars of New Braunfels – one of 20 distinguished individuals under the age of 40 years being recognized for making significant contributions to the community through professional activities and civic engagement.
Jen loved her family, friends, her nonprofit, music, dancing, laughing and being silly, traveling, her dogs, photos, and most of all adventure, in any and all forms. Jen traveled the world, she jumped out of a plane, learned to surf, was published in different calendars, magazines, and newspapers; attended countless concerts as well as hosted and coordinated numerous events supporting her nonprofit. Jen lived authentically – she made the choice every day to show up and let her true self be seen. She worked hard on herself, hard on her relationships and hard for her community. She was a natural born leader and couldn’t help but inspire everyone around her. She took a terminal diagnosis and handled it with gratitude and grace, not only did she cherish every day (even the bad ones) but she helped others through their darkest days. She saw good and beauty in everything and took nothing for granted.
Jen is survived by her parents; husband of 10 years, Kyle Reynolds; daughter Megan Reynolds; son, Eric Reynolds; and her brothers: Kevin Doll (Laura), Rick Doll and his children: Ellington & Joseph Doll; her dogs Stout & Piper. Preceded in death by her first fur baby, Doobie.
Visitation is Thursday, January 20th 5-7:30pm at Zoeller Funeral Home: 615 Landa Street New Braunfels, TX 78130. Service is Friday, January 21st 2 pm at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church: 386 N. Castell Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130. Celebration of Life immediately following the service - Friday, January 21st Milltown Historic District: 561 Oasis Street New Braunfels, TX 78130.
“My hope for you – for anyone reading this little part of my journey – is that you feel inspired to stop, take a deep breath, and inhale all of the incredible, SIMPLE joys that surround you. Help someone in need. Share your own story. You never know whose life it might change. Not one of us here on this earth is guaranteed a tomorrow. Be present, ground yourself, forgive and offer yourself the patience you deserve to always feel the joy that these moments bring. Joy isn’t complicated. Neither is hope. It’s simple and it’s everywhere.” – Jen Reynolds
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jen’s pride and joy: Pink Warrior Advocates: www.paypal.com/paypalme/pinkwarrioradvocates
