Judith Mary Wuensch passed away December 18, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born in Staten Island, NY on December 16, 1934 to Charles and Jessie Kuffner. Judith is survived by her sons, Edward M. Wuensch Jr., Matthew A. Wuensch, and Michael C. Wuensch; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Kuffner, James Kuffner, William Kuffner, and Daniel Kuffner and numerous nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Jessie Kuffner, husband, Edward M Wuensch Sr.; grandson, Scott Adam Wuensch; and brother, Kenneth Kuffner.
Judith moved to New Braunfels in 1999. She was a member of Christ Our King Anglican Church. She was also a member of the Comal County Republican Women, Century Club, And the Newcomers Club. She enjoyed Tai Chi, line dancing, taking her grandkids to the movies, red lipstick, and always dressing “to the nines”. She was a big fan of William Shatner and Patrick Stewart.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Christ Our King. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judith’s honor to Hope Hospice, New Braunfels. The family is very grateful to Hope Hospice for the genuine loving care given to Judith.
