December 7,1944 - April 17, 2022
Roly Charles Edward Haze was born on December 7th, 1944 in the small town of Ada, Oklahoma. Chuck (as he was known to his friends and family) passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday with sons, daughter, and close family friend by his side on April 17th, 2022 in Leander, Texas.
After Chuck graduated from Perris High School in 1962, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served in Vietnam. After leaving the Air Force, he started his first job at Southwestern Bell as a Line Man, kickstarting a 33-year career in telecommunications.
In 1966, Chuck met Doris Mae Trenkelbach at Super Dog CarHop in New Braunfels, Texas and they were married on June 7th, 1967. Chuck and Doris went on to have three children, Charles William Haze, Michael Thomas Haze, and Timothy Wayne Haze. In 2001, Chuck retired and spent his time perfecting the art of BBQ, playing dominoes, and spending time with friends & family.
Chuck was predeceased by his wife Doris Mae Haze and his son Timothy Wayne Haze. He is survived by his sons Charles Haze & Michael Haze, daughter-in-law Crystal Haze, sisters Shirley Price, Janie Haze, Carol Hicks, Linda Haze McCain, Janice Haze-Johnson, Rose Martinez, and brother David Don Ellis.
Services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home at 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130 on April 23rd, 2022 at 10 AM, with a short reception before the graveside services at Lone Oak Cemetery.
