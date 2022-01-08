Isaac Donald Walkup

October 8, 1985-
December 22, 2021
In the early morning hours of December 22, the Lord called home a special child of God, Capt./Dr. Isaac Walkup.
The 36-year old Texas native passed away in Cochise County Arizona where he was stationed at Fort Huachuca Army Base. It was one of many assignments he loved, bringing therapeutic healing to his fellow soldiers.
Capt. Walkup is beloved by the family he leaves behind, and highly regarded by his colleagues. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and unshakeable sense of fairness. He was a gifted artist, drawing many amazing things on Etch-A-Sketch. He had mad Rubik’s cube skills, solving many of them in seconds.
He was highly educated, but he was extremely humble about his many framed diplomas, volunteerism and accolades.
The 2004 Canyon High School graduate received a Summa Cum Laude BS in Exercise and Sports Science from Texas State in August 2009.
Then came Army First Lt. Medical Special Services in March 2012 followed quickly by an Army-Baylor Doctorate in Physical Therapy in August 2013. It was also at Army-Baylor he received a dual Masters of Hospital Administration & Business Administration.
He was proud to serve our country and make a difference at all of his assignments that included Kuwait and Johns Hopkins.
Nothing made him happier or prouder than being a father to seven year old Jenni whom he adored. She and the rest of the family have been flooded with love and support.
Dr. Walkup was brought home to Texas with a full military escort. Internment will take place at Ft. Sam Houston where he worked with passion at SAMMC.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10am January 22nd at Oakwood Baptist Church 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels 78130.
In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that those who knew and loved him support one of several mental health options.
Two local options include the Comal County Veterans Court or the newly formed Comal County Mental Health Court. Checks should be made out to Comal County with the desired court noted on the memo line. Checks may be sent to: Comal County Treasurer 150 N. Seguin Suite 2037, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Friends of the family can also donate to Blue Star Mothers of America, a group that does an amazing job lifting the morale of our troops. https://clabsmtx7.wixsite.com/bluestar/contact-us
In addition to Jenni, Dr. Walkup is lovingly remembered by Jenni’s mother Carrie Walkup of Schertz, his proud parents Tim and Mell Walkup of New Braunfels, sister Rachel Emry and her husband Justice Quintana of Wimberley, maternal grandmother Judy Mapes of Minnesota, nieces, a nephew and many many aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends.
“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
