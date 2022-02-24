Margaret Bernstein Parr passed peacefully from this life on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born to Clarence H. Bernstein and Lila L. Bernstein (Nee Crider) on May 19, 1935, in New Braunfels, Texas.
She attended New Braunfels High School and Trinity University, studying Drama. During her younger years, she starred in many plays, including “The King and I”, “The Pajama Game” and “Love Rides The Rails”, often in singing roles. She was a cast member in a number of others, including “South Pacific”, and “Mr. Roberts”. She was also, for two years, Assistant Director at the Peninsula Playhouse, In Summer Stock Theatre. In addition, she was a featured member of the McQueeney Ski Bees.
In 1969 she married the love of her life, Colonel Ralph Sherman Parr, Jr. (USAF, Ret.). They lived around the world, including Wiesbaden, Germany, Teheran, Iran, and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Upon retirement, they moved to New Braunfels, Texas.
She was preceded in death by Colonel Parr and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Frances Hawkins (Windcrest, Texas), daughters Sheryl McLaughlin (Austin), Linda McLaughlin Capps (Austin), son Paul McLaughlin (New Braunfels), nephew Robert Nate (New Braunfels), five grand children and seven great-grandchildren. Interment at Ft. Sam National Cemetery. No services are planned at this time. Honorariums may be given to Hope Hospice, United Way of Comal County, or a charity of one’s choice.
