December 8, 1924 - February 13, 2022
Annie Buch, the matriarch of the Buch family, passed away peacefully at her home in McQueeney on February 13, 2022. She was 97.
Born in Orange Grove, Texas on December 8, 1924, Annie was the daughter of Karl and Pauline (Heimer) Lindekugel. After graduating from Orange Grove High School on May 29, 1942, she relocated to New Braunfels to work at the textile mill. It was there that she met Frederich Henry Buch and they were married on March 29, 1944. Together they raised five children during their 50 years of marriage.
Also known by the family as “Granny,” Annie loved to travel and see new places, dance at the local German dance halls, peruse garage sales, play dominoes, and visit with family and friends.
She is survived by her children Kathy Smith, Freddie Buch, Jr. and his wife Susan, Joyce Michelson, Aaron Buch and Terri Idstein. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Melissa Yelverton, Conan Kerlick, Misty Toomey, Tammie Milford, Billy Buch, and Cory Michelson. along with many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Buch, Sr., her parents, her brother Karl and her sister Mary, and her daughter, Debbie.
Granny Annie united the Buch family with her quiet presence and strong character for over 75 years. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
We will be honoring her with a Celebration of Life on March 5th at 1 o’clock at the Buch Riverbottom.
