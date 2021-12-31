On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, John F. Williams lost his long battle to Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 82.
John was born on March 4, 1939, in Luling, Texas to Josie Faye and John Dibbrell Williams. He was the first born of 4 sons. John graduated from Yoakum High School in 1957.
John was married to Joyce Richter Williams and from that union he was blessed with 4 sons, Johnny Williams, Jimmy Williams, Duane Williams, and Dennis Williams. He married Deborah Cayse Williams in 1978 and the family then included daughter, Christy Williams Jones.
John was an honest and hardworking man. No matter what job he worked, he did it well and to the best of his ability. He joined the New Braunfels Fire Department on January 15, 1968 and loved every minute of his exciting 33 year career until his retirement in February of 2001. During his employment with the New Braunfels Fire Department, John and his partner, Roger Brinkkoeter, began the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) in 1971. He was also very instrumental in forming the Regional Dive Team and as a part of that, performed countless rescues and recoveries for the Department. In 1978, John became a Master Electrician and started John Williams Electric, wiring many homes in the tri-county area over a 36-year period. John dearly loved to go to the coast to fish for redfish, flounder and trout. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles, playing cards, and going on cruises with his wife and many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John D. Williams and Josie Faye Williams, his brother, David Williams, sister-in-law, Allison Williams, and nephew, Garrett Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah Williams, his sons, Johnny Williams (Susie), Jimmy Williams (Janet), Duane Williams (Bobette), and Dennis Williams (Sheri) all of New Braunfels, Texas, and stepdaughter, Christy Jones (Paul) of Bryan, Texas, his grandchildren Joshua Lindell (Tanya), Robin Williams, Megan Bading (Kyle), Kyle Williams (Allura), Brittany Grigsby (Kevin), Ashley Sulak (Daniel), Kody Williams (Cheyann), Heather Williams (Evan), Jeremy Williams, Travis Williams, and Taylor Jones, his great-grandchildren, Tyler Lindell, J.R. Lindell, Lucy Bading, Nora Bading, Fayelynn Lindell, Adi Grigsby, Everett Matheney, Harper Sulak, and Bridgett Matheney, his brothers, George Williams and Nathan Williams both of Von Ormy, Texas, his sister-in-law, Linda Williams of Luling, Texas, and his nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends. He will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 on January 2, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held at Deoppenschmidt Funeral Home the following day, January 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services following at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Darren Brinkkoeter, Michael Hess, Xavier Larralde, Rick Edwards, Donald Obuch, and Victor Sierra will serve as Pallbearers. Roger Brinkkoeter and Frank Gonzalez as Honorary Pallbearers.
Memorials can be made in John’s name to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130, or to The Parkinson’s Foundation, or to the New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association, PO Box 311731, New Braunfels, Texas, 78131 (made out to NBPFFAC) or to the following link https://www.paypal.com/donate/$hosted_button_id=MZF9M5QXP4KZ2.
Please go to Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home website to sign the guestbook.
Commented