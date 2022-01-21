Alberta Lenora Swartz Harper

Alberta Harper aged 90 who lived in New Braunfels, TX passed away January 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 3, 1931 in Goff, KS to Lawrence and Phoebe Swartz, the second of 4 children. She grew up on the family farm and taught in a one-room school till she met the love of her life, Kenneth H. Harper of Longmont, CO. They were happily married for 60 years. Together, they raised 4 children and 2 nieces and a nephew. Besides being a teacher and homemaker she worked for GTE as an executive administrator and was a successful independent Amway Diamond Direct distributor.
Alberta’s passions were family, friends, letter writing, travel, a good game of golf, being a grandmother and great grandmother and her Catholic faith.
She is survived by her children, Kim Harper (Ellen), Bridget Harper (Chip Garwood), Patrice Faust (Bob), and nieces Gretchen Gantz, Theresa Gantz (Tom Robb) and nephew Doug Gantz (Sue); Grand children Ian Harper (Colleen), Evelyn Ives (Colton), Louis Acquisto (Suzy), Stella Acquisto, Curtis Dawson, Kendra Dawson, Eva Faust and John Faust. Great grand children; Cora. James and Muriel. Her sister Kathryn Towne of Onaga, KS; nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Kennth Harper, daughter Rebecca Acquisto, sons-in-law Dale Bucher and Mark Acquisto, her parents, Lawrence and Phoebe Swartz, sister, Patricia Gantz and brother, Larry Swartz.
Family and friends are invited to attend rosary and mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX at 10am on February 11th. A reception will immediately follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Flowers may be sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Braunfels or monetary donations may be made in Alberta’s name directly to the Texas Alzheimer’s Association.
