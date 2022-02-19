Katherine “Kathy” Corrine Cook (Leras)

December 3, 1955 - February 11, 2022
Katherine “Kathy” Corrine Cook passed away from complications of pneumonia on February 11, 2022. She was born in Newport, Rhode Island on December 3, 1955.
Kathy grew up in Long Beach, California with two brothers, Nick and John. She attended Polytechnic High School. She married Jack Phipps and moved to Texas in 1975. She is the mother to Chrissy (Joe) and Kaye (Jeff). She married JJ Cook in 1998 and gained three sons Steven (Brandy), Joey (Kim) & Mickey. She was a granny to Lena (Eric), Jessica (Brandon), Edward, Danny, Julia, Kailyn, Kyra, Zachary, Katherine, Destiny, Noah, Emma and Bella. She is a great-grandmother to Dean, Reid, Aria, Parker, and Levi. She is also a special aunt to Devin, Christopher, and Haleigh.
Kathy enjoyed spending time as Granny and doing special crafts for others. Her favorite time of the year was driving around looking at Christmas lights and cheering on her Cowboys.
She is survived by her loving husband JJ; brother-in-law, John (Debbie); brother-in-law, Jim (Tina); brother, Nick (Nancy); and her bestest girlfriend, Kris (Jaime).
She is preceded in death by her brother John; mom, Carol; dad, George; sister-in-law, Marilyn.
The Celebration of Life will be held on March 6, 2022 at VFW Hall #7110, 600 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 from 11:00-3:00.
