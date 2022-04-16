Truda Nadine Didier

In Loving memory, with thoughts of peace and comfort
November 9, 1936 -
April 2, 2022
Loved and treasured by family, appreciated, and endeared by friends; an independent, tenacious, caring, woman whose life was full of adventures and challenges.
Truda, aka by some friends as Trudie, born in Sonora, California to Dominick and Marjorie Trapasso. Survived by brother Tony Trapasso and wife Brenda. Truda graduated from Sonora High School, married John Kern Schaffner. Sadly, John passed from an auto accident 11 years past the marriage. Truda met James Francis Didier a few years later which they soon married.
Truda passed away while living in New Braunfels, Texas close to her daughter Pamela Jean Drake and her husband Greg Drake. She is also survived by daughter Kathleen Diane and her husband Thomas Thomsen, son Jon Scott Schaffner and wife Kimberly Schaffner/Briggs, and son James Matthew Didier. Truda was a proud Grandmother to Natalie Jean Downing, husband J.R. Downing; Danielle Windhorst, husband Harry Windhorst; Linda Marie Drake and fiancé Keefe Weaver; Austyn Schaffner, wife Hannah Schaffner; Jesse Didier and James Didier ; and Pre-deceased Brittney Schaffner/Briggs. Truda was also Step-Grandma to Anthony and Jamie Thomsen and Kassie and Art Nichols. She was able to boast 10 Great-grandchildren, and 7 Step-Great Grandkids.
Truda worked in Las Vegas with Fed-Ex as a service agent for 10 years, retiring in 1998. She volunteered in New Braunfels for the Saint Peter & Paul Thrift Store. Truda loved both jobs for the challenges it gave her, while enjoying the many friends she made.
Truda loved to travel, she enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors, especially mountains and the gorgeous sunrises and sunsets they provide. Truda loved to garden planting beautiful flowers, which she was very good at. She was a big fan of older country music, enjoyed dancing barefoot in her younger years. Truda loved animals, especially her many dogs throughout the years, which were very spoiled with love. Truda had a colorful, full life enjoying her time with friends and family…she will be missed but is now watching over us as she rests in peace.
Her Journey
Don’t think of her gone away
Her journey’s just begun
Life holds so many facets
This earth is only one
Just think of her resting
From the sorrow and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
Where there are no days or years.
Think how she must be wishing
That we could know today
How nothing but our sadness
Can really pass away
And think of her as living
In the hearts of those she touched
For nothing loved is ever lost
And she was loved so much.
Author unknown
In lieu of flowers, Truda & the family prefers donations to Saints Peter & Paul Thrift Store, 315 N Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78132
