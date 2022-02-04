Alan Lance Arter of Canyon Lake Texas was born January 29, 1978, and sadly passed from a heart attack January 20, 2022. He was 43 yrs old. He is survived by his mother Andrea Sancoy of Canyon Lake, his son Justice Arter, and granddaughter Kendra Arter. He was loved and will be missed by all his friends and family.
