J P Smith Jr died peacefully in his sleep on Monday April 18th, 2022 in his home in Canyon Lake, Tx. He was born on March 23rd, 1935 to the late Jason Pearl Smith and Etoye (Moore) Smith in Belton, Tx. J P enlisted in the U.S Navy in January 1956 and served on the USS Boxer as a cook until he was honorably discharged in December 1959. He was in the reserves until October 1966. Once home, he became a meat cutter with a short break while he went to Arkansas to work on a farm with family. He retired as a meat cutter multiple times, but eventually fully retired in 2020. In his spare time J P liked to cook, play with his grandkids and watch Westerns on TV.
He is proceeded in death by his late wife Judith Kay Smith. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Smith. His sisters, Nell Waters and husband Herman Waters and Ella Mae McQueen and husband Weldon McQueen. His sons Jimmy Smith and his wife, Nita Smith, and Jason Smith. His daughters, Cheryl Carpenter and husband Arnold Carpenter, and Deadra Dryman. His granddaughters Elizabeth Leigh, Stephanie Tollett, Trisha Burton, Falein Wardlaw, Amber Mann, Casey Smith, Carmen Smith, and Skye Moon. His grandson Jimmy Smith Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and numerous great-grandchildren
Services will be determined at a later date.
Commented