Lyndon Robert Phifer (Smokey)

Lyndon Robert Phifer (Smokey) 57. Went to be with his mother,sister and the Lord on November 15th 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Regina .also his father Rutledge and two brother’s and multiple neicess and nephews. On December 3rd, 2021 from 12-5 we will have a celebration of his life at 14625 fiver Road Sattler VFW hall please join us and please bring a dessert if able he loved desserts. Lyndon will. Greatly be missed by his family and friends. We want to thank Hope Hospice they are angel’s