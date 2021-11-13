Jon Henry Beard, loving and devoted husband, father, family member, and friend was called to his eternal home on the evening of October 25, 2021. Jon was born on February 26, 1959 and was the son of the late Ramona Jackson and Henry Edward Beard. Jon attended L. D. Bell High school and Stephen F. Austin State University, where he met his beloved wife of 39 years, Patricia Ann. Jon worked for Thermo-Fluids for thirteen years as a corporate account manager, and in his spare time he loved to hunt, fish, and simply be in the great outdoors. Jon also served as a deacon in the Calvary Baptist Church in McAllen, TX. Jon believed in the Good News of Jesus Christ in that Jesus Christ was crucified, was buried and arose on the 3rd day to pay for his and our sins. Our family believes that when Jon’s last breath was taken here on earth, his next breath was in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jon is survived by his wife Patricia Ann, his beloved daughter, Lauren Ra’chel, and his precious mother in law, Lois Reiszner. Jon is also survived by his cherished siblings: brother Dan Edward Beard and sisters Sandra Lee Crise, Lisa Ann Wright, and Terri Lynn Holt; along with their much loved spouses and his treasured nieces and nephews. With a smile and personality that could light a room, Jon loved to gather with family and friends. In respect of Jon’s wishes, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life Gathering to pay homage to Jon on February 18, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests you consider donating to the following 501(c)(3) charitable organizations: World Wildlife Fund, your local Food Bank, or your house of worship.
