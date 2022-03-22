Funeral arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Wilma P. Seidel of New Braunfels, who passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the age of 74. Please visit www.zo ellerfuneralhm.com for updated service information.
