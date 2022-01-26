With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Marina Navarro Rodriguez, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother on January 22, 2022.
Born in San Ignacio, Texas on June 8, 1924 to Antonio and Manuela Navarro. She had 3 sisters, Amada Navarro, Dora Aranda and Beatrice Montanez.
Marina was the mother of 6 sons, Margarito Rodriguez, Jr., Alfredo Rodriguez, Arturo N. Rodriguez, Sr. (Norma), Ernesto Rodriguez, Eugenio Rodriguez, Sr., Guadalupe Navarro and daughters, Adelina Garcia (Alfredo, Sr.), Lucia Segura (Delfino), Maria Flores and Senaida Navarro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and sons, Margarito, Alfredo Ernesto, Eugenio, Sr., daughter, Senaida and grandsons, Eric Rodriguez, Rolando Rodriguez and Ceasar Paradez and one great grandson.
She had 35 grandchildren, 85 great grandchildren and 28 great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons/great grandsons, Danny Rodriguez, Art Rodriguez, Jr., Gene Rodriguez, Jr., Chris Segura, Isaac Flores and Alfredo Garcia, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ernesto Arreguin, Esteban Green and Adrian Barbosa.
Special thank you to Colonial Manor and Hope Hospice for the loving care of our mother.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM- 9:00 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a procession to follow to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
