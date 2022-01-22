Esther Cantu Garza was called home to be with the Lord on January 17,2022. She was born on March 12, 1933 to parents, Daniel and Maria Cantu, in New Braunfels, Texas. She worked as a cosmetologist for twenty years and then gained employment at Mission Valley Mills until transferring to Burlington Industries in North Texas where she worked for eight years. She attended Grayson County College where she obtained her certification in Office Occupations. She married Marcelino Garzain 1979. They enjoyed spontaneous road trips, cruises and country living over their 30-year marriage. Some of her favorite things were reading, antiquing, crocheting and spending time with family. She a member of the Senior Passport Club and sightseeing with friends. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sherman, Texas and had many friends who shared their love of Jesus Christ in weekly bible study meetings. She moved to Duncanville, Texas in2018 and truly enjoyed all aspects and activities of her Senior Active-Living Community. Esther worked hard all her life, but always made time to help anyone in need and actively donated to many charities all over the world.
Esther was preceded in death by her ex-husband Ruben Guerrero, late husband Marcelino Garza, parents Daniel and Maria Cantu; brothers, Jesus Cantu and Ramon Cantu, also sisters Delia Villanueva, Elena Cantu and half-sister Maria Villaneal. She is survived by daughter Irene Villaneal and husband George of Duncanville, TX; daughter Gloria Mulder and husband Val, Chickasha, OK; step-children, Marcelino Garza,Jr, San Antonio, TX, Diana Machuca, New Braunfels, TX ,Susan Sanchez, Irving TX, Esther Mendoza, New Braunfels, TX, Nancy Longoria, Austin, TX and Marina Villarreal, Garland TX; grandchildren Tyson Villarreal, Duncanville, and Tasha Villarreal and Jacob Woods, Midlothian, TX; Valerie Hacker and husband Andy Hacker of Lone Grove, OK, Maxee Reid and husband Tyler Reid, Edmond, OK; great grandchildren are Maddison and Gianna Villarreal, Jaxson Woods, Emmalynn and Annalise Hacker, and Embry and Elias Reid.
Esther was devoted to her family and friends and loved by many. She will remain in our hearts forever. . ..
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Ian.23’d from 5: - 7:00 pm at Dannel Funeral Home. There will be a short reception on Monday , Jan.24th at I I :30 at St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall prior to the l:00 p.m. mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with procession to Cedarlawn Cemetery following services.
