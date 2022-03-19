Darlene Chaddick

October 25, 1936 - March 13, 2022
Evelyn “Darlene” Jackson Chaddick was born to Landon “Jack” and Lillie Mae Jackson on October 25, 1936, in Houston, Texas.
On March 13, 2022, Darlene passed away into God’s graces at her residence in Canyon Lake, TX, after a five year battle with ovarian cancer. A warrior throughout life, Darlene was known for her humor, wit and magnetic personality. She was a friend to many, and never knew a stranger. She loved to travel all over the world, and was a member of Sweet Adelines with The Houston Horizon Chorus for many years.
Darlene has lived in Grandview, Pasadena, Houston, and Sugar Land. She retired in 2003 and moved with her husband Jim to the Texas Hill Country. She sang in the chorus at her church, Canyon Lake United Methodist Church; she was a member of the pilot club; and she liked to volunteer in the community.
The accomplishment Darlene was most proud of was her family. She always wanted a big family and to be surrounded by her children. She is survived by her husband, Jim (of 65 years), and daughters, Darla Stuckey, Carol (Justin) Brzozowske, and Cyndy (Mike) Pullen. She loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren, John (Lara) Stuckey, Tara (Scotty) Moore, Cori Donovan, Hannah (Crawford) Clarke, Jackson Stuckey, Erin Patterson, Paige Pullen, Drew Pullen, Kami Chaddick, Kaia Chaddick, Emily Brzozowske, and Elizabeth Brzozowske. She adored her six great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Irelynn, Truly, Donicio, Harper, and Luke, as well as her 58 foster children.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 P.M. on April 2, 2022 at the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppen schmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented