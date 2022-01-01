Robert “Bob” Noel Haas

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Robert Noel Haas, of New Braunfels, TX passed away at the age of 85.
Robert “Bob” Haas was born on 12/24/1935 in Covington, Kentucky to William and Gertrude Haas.
Bob’s family moved to Texas when he was a young boy. He became a good swimmer, living near rivers and creeks in Boerne, TX, and developed his love for the water. Bob graduated from Boerne High School in May of 1954. He enlisted in the Navy that fall, and would serve 8 years active duty, with a Navy career that was extensive. In 1956 he enlisted in the US Naval Submarine School and continued his education with instrument, electrical, and communications technician courses, relative to submarines. Bob was recommended for Nuclear Power School in 1958 and quickly obtained his licenses for Nuclear Reactor Operator, Reactor Electrician, and Reactor Technician. In October of 1959, Bob boarded the USS Seawolf—and served on one of the first active nuclear submarines in the US Navy. Other submarines he served on were the USS SeaOwl, and the USS Manatee.
After his Navy career, Bob attended the University of Houston and studied Electrical & Instrumental Engineering. He held many positions in IT (Instrument Technician) & EE from 1962 – 1981. One project he often spoke of, was working on the Alaska pipeline in Anchorage, Alaska from 1977-1978. Another, was working in St. Croix, Virgin Islands where he would dive for fresh conch and lobster for his meals.
While on a project in Los Angeles, Bob met his longtime partner and spouse Randi Grinde Hudson. His career path changed when he and Randi ventured into land and real estate development. His extensive knowledge of Electrical Engineering, his love of drafting and design, and his upbringing by a father who was a skilled carpenter all contributed to his success in his new-found career. One highlight of Bob’s second career was owning and running a “country store” in Florida for 6 years—where he lived on a bay and could sail his boat, and gather fresh oysters, enjoying his love of the water. Bob and Randi moved from Florida to Baytown, TX to be closer to family. They bought, redeveloped, and managed a multifamily apartment building, and enjoyed helping families get “on their feet” and better their lives. Their endeavors were heartfelt projects that allowed them to share their passion of turning something old and worn into something better, and beautiful.
Bob and Randi married on March 13, 1996 and in 2000 moved to New Braunfels, Texas for “retirement”. Bob and Randi continued in real estate investments while enjoying cruises, ballroom dancing, and practicing Tai Chi faithfully for 14 years.
Bob enjoyed anything water related, dancing, and playing his harmonica when the kids and grandkids came around. He was a self-taught harmonica player who could play just about any tune by ear, to the delight of those around him.
Throughout his life, every resume he submitted listed his “Hobby” as harmonica player.
Bob will be dearly missed, and is survived by his wife Randi Grinde Hudson Haas, his daughters, Laura Boylan, Janine Basinger, and Sharon Mullally, and their mother Margaret Harper. Two stepsons, Christer Hudson and Liten Hudson. Grandchildren Colin, Shayla, Sydney, Emily, Nicholas, Cara, and Nina. Great-grandchildren Henry and Jack.
There will be a celebration of life for Bob in the New Year. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
