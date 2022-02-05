Rayford Messick, age 87, of Marion, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Rayford was born September 2, 1934 in Troy, Alabama to Luke and Mada Mills Messick.
Rayford lived in Alabama and Texas. He enlisted in the Airforce in 1953. He served in Vietnam and retired in 1973.
Rayford is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Gertruida Marie Grondman brothers Raymond Messick and William Dean Messick, sister Linnie Mae Hill, stepson James Anton Kappelmann and grandson Stephen Meyer.
He is survived by his wife Georgianna Messick, daughter Debra Meyer and husband Lynn, stepdaughters Carol Ann Riddle and husband Donald, Janet Hild and husband Glenn, and Darlene Bischoff and husband Ralph, sisters Jeanette Corley, Martha Kate Sport and husband Robert, Elizabeth Faulkner and husband Henry, and Linda Young and husband Ken, grandson Craig Meyer and wife Kari and Kevin Meyer, granddaughters Charly Meyer and Lecia Meyer, step grandsons Anton Joshua Riddle, and Patrick Leuschner, step granddaughter Tiffany Riddle, step great grandson Blake, sister in law Eleanor Settle and husband Jim and Ann Messick, nephew Jeff Messick and wife Missy as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Brody and Percy, the dogs he loved.
A special thanks to Mory Santiago for being a dear friend, caregiver and supplier of corn bread. Marie for being a dear friend and caregiver, as well as his domino opponent, he loved them all dearly.
Public viewing and visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. A graveside service with full Airforce Honors will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Fort Sam National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 600 S Center St, Marion, TX 78124.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Messick family.
Commented