Louise Elizabeth Paulsen Persyn passed into eternal life on December 7, 2021, at the remarkable age of 102. She was a resident of New Braunfels, Texas.
Louise was born in Canton, Blaine County, Oklahoma, to Herman A. Paulsen and Beatrice F. Allinger Paulsen. She graduated from Canton High School and attended Business School in Clinton, Oklahoma.
In 1941 she married H. G. Tolbert of Watonga, Oklahoma. They had three children: Veva L. Daugherty, Susan G. Tolbert, and Halden G. Tolbert. In 1952 Louise and H. G. purchased the Guaranty Abstract and Title Company from Theodore Graalman.
Louise worked in the Title Company until 1976 when, following their divorce, she moved to New Braunfels, Texas, and worked at the New Braunfels Title Company until 1983. In 1983 she married John E. Koslosky, who passed away in 1988. Louise married Richard M. Persyn in 1996. Richard also preceded her in death in 2019.
Louise was a lifetime member of The First United Methodist Church. She was a Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, a Past Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls, and a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. Louise loved to dance, travel and play cards.
She is survived by: Veva L. Daugherty of Watonga, Oklahoma; Susan G. Tolbert of New Braunfels, Texas; and Rev. Halden G. Tolbert of Santa Rosa, California; six grandchildren: Neal Riley, Ashley Stewart, Cara Panebianco, A.J. Keyser, John Tolbert, and Rebekah Skopp; 9 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
A grave-side service will be held at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, New Braunfels, at 10:00 AM on December 13, 2021.
Commented