Tommy Lee Barganier was born to Aubrey and Snowye Barganier on July 31, 1937, in Chilton, Texas. He passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home with family.
In 1955, Tom graduated from New Braunfels High School. He attended Texas A&M University, class of ’59, and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. After earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he served two years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. In 1964, Tom and Emma Harlene Lowery were married in Waco, Texas. Tom was employed by the U.S. Air Force, Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, as a mechanical engineer for 24 years.
Tom served in Junior League Football as a coach from 1968-1980 and had the privilege of coaching his son, Brian, while his daughter, Nancy, and wife cheered in the stands. He continued coaching for many years afterwards because of his belief that football was a sport that taught life lessons, influencing many youth in a positive contribution to their growth. He was passionate about his alma mater, Texas A&M, and enjoyed all sports associated with the University of Texas A&M. Tom bled maroon and was an active member of the local A&M Booster Club. Many enjoyable hours were spent in his backyard shop as he crafted beautiful projects using the gift of woodworking God bestowed upon him. He was a charter member of Eastside Baptist Church where his father, Aubrey, was a founder. Oakwood Baptist Church of New Braunfels has been his church home for the past 36 years where he served as a deacon and participated in mission trips and other service opportunities.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Emma Harlene Barganier; children: Brian Barganier and wife, Kathy of Cave Springs, AR; Nancy Ann DeHaven and husband, Dwayne of Keller, Texas; brother, Howard Barganier, Jr. and wife, JoAnn of Hewitt, Texas; five grandchildren: Briana, Clay and Baylee Barganier; Brooke and Drew DeHaven; in laws, Tom and Lynda Lowery of League City, Texas; several nieces: Charlene Riggs (Lloyd), Carol Nemec (Mark), Shonda Doubrava (Tyler), and nephew, Charles Barganier (Vanessa).
A memorial service is scheduled at Oakwood Baptist Church on Saturday, April 30th, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas A&M University or Oakwood Baptist Church.
The Association of Former Students, 505 George Bush Dr., College Station, TX 77840-2918 OR aggienetwork.com
Oakwood Church, 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 OR oakwoodnb.com (Select “Give” and go to Tommy’s giving profile).
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
