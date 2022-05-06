Juanita Marfil, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born October 20, 1930 to Pedro and Candelaria Rodriguez in Seguin, TX. She later married Jessie Marfil on May 12, 1947 and they began their family in New Braunfels, TX where they were lifelong residents. She loved cooking, gardening and baking for her family and friends. Her love for baking later turned into a small business. She is preceded in death by her husband Jessie on November 19, 1981 and is survived by daughter, Virginia Gomez and husband Augustine Gomez (deceased); son, Ruben Marfil; daughter, Victoria Montez and husband, Roosevelt Montez Sr. (deceased); and son, MSG. Rafael R. Marfil, US Army Retired and wife, Bonnie L. Marfil; and many beloved and cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great, grandchildren.
Public Visitation will be from 5 - 8 PM on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Lux Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, burial to follow. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
