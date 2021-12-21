Lavon Gordon Lilleux (Sonny), 78, of New Braunfels, passed away on December 17, 2021. He was born July 26, 1943 in Houston to Harvey Morris and Dorothy Jeanetta Loomis Lilleux. He had three siblings, Janice Anita, Delene Paulette and Marjena Irene.
Gordon grew up in the Houston Heights and Pasadena. He had happy memories of visiting his grandparents’ farm in Tomball, attending the church where his father was a pastor, and singing songs about Jesus with his grandmother.
Gordon graduated from Pasadena High School in 1961. He then attended Lee College in Baytown and worked for Diamond Chemical, as well as various other jobs. From 1966-68 he served his country honorably in the Army in Vietnam. After returning home, he became a police officer and detective for the Pasadena Police Department. In 1985 he moved to New Braunfels, where he worked for the Comal County Sheriff’s Department. Following his law enforcement career, he worked for 21 years as the maintenance man for Child’s Day childcare center in Austin. Being around the children was the highlight of his day. He found fulfillment in helping to keep children safe in both careers. He was a life-long learner, going back to college at the age of 51, earning his associate’s degree with honors in Chemical Dependency Counseling from ACC. Spirituality and sobriety were the central focus of his later life. He had 29 years of continuous sobriety, and believed in a close personal relationship with Jesus. In retirement, Gordon enjoyed golf, spending time with family and friends, and his beloved dogs. He treasured his grandchildren and was an integral part of their lives.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Janice and Marjena. He is survived by his sister Delene, daughter Danielle, son-in-law Ron, and five grandchildren Chloe, Luke, Tiffany, Kacy and Ronnie. He was a beloved brother, father, papa and friend and will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 21 from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, December 22 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, and Committal Service at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or rescue center. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
