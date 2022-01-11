Funeral arrangements are set for George Wilton Robertson who passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the age of 100. A visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4-7pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Please visit www.zoellerfuneralhm.com for further details and to sign George’s online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Comal County resident claims $3 million lottery prize
- Canyon Lake Fire and EMS department mourns death of battalion chief
- New Braunfels beekeeper show takes wing
- Got busted electronics? City of New Braunfels wants them
- Duane James Trujillo
- Burned out clutch lands suspect in clutches of New Braunfels police
- Local man arrested following Christmas Eve shooting in New Braunfels
- Native Americans have long history in Landa Park area
- Isaac Donald Walkup
- New Braunfels Civil rights pioneer passes away at age 73
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented