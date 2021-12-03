Rebecca Mendoza, age 91, entered into rest Sunday, November 26, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on December 12, 1929 to Librado and Refugia Morales in New Braunfels, Texas.
Rebecca was an Avon dealer for many years. She never met a stranger that she did not associate with. She was very strong in her Catholic faith. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends. She has left a wonderful impact on the lives of those she met. She will never be forgotten.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jesus Mendoza and wife Irene; brother, Cayetano “Sandy” Morales; sister, Maria Elisa Hinojosa, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son, Tito Mendoza; husband, Ruperto Mendoza; parents, Librado “Lalo” and Refugia “Cuca” Morales; brothers, Librado, Felipe, Juan, and Alfredo Morales; sisters, Bessie Alvarez, Florentina Partida, Concha Lopez, Esther Farias and Lorena Montañez.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00am.
Interment to follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.
