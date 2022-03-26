Iris (Stelzer) Rabitchev Byler, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on March 10, 2022. She was born in Chicago to Leo and Esther Stelzer and was the youngest of 6 children. She met and married Aaron Rabitchev before moving to San Antonio in 1950.
She single handedly raised 4 daughters following his death in 1969. Mrs. Byler relocated to Canyon Lake in 1972, owning/operating two local businesses. She later met and married Jim Byler in 1977. Mrs. Byler was an avid 9 pin bowler, loved to play mah jong and walked the dam on a frequent basis. She loved people and was quick to support local causes and the children in her neighborhood.
She is survived by her brother Allan Stelzer, sister Faye Swidler; daughters Naomi Kiolbassa, Sherry Koch (Randy) and Jan Longino (Henry); 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her 2 loving husbands Aaron Rabitchev and Jim Byler and her daughter Marlene Schultze.
A memorial service has been planned for Monday, March 28th at 3:00pm at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (shelter 1) in San Antonio, Texas. A celebration of her life will take place immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank Dr.Lewis of the Start Center for Cancer Care for patiently and compassionately explaining our choices, our VITAS hospice team, and especially Roxana, Maxine and Kay from Golden Age Home Care who gave us all peace of mind and love!
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to CRCC of Canyon Lake, a charity supported by both Iris and her daughter Marlene or Samaritan’s Purse who helped Iris when her house was flooded.
Commented