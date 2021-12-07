George “Neno” Olivo passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born in San Marcos, Texas to Manuela Bier and George Olivo Sr.
He graduated from Canyon High School and Gary Job Corp. George was a traded Pressman. He used his skills with several years of service at the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung.
In 1994, George was introduced to the sister of a friend while attending the church festival. George fell in love with Angie Alanis and they married in 2005. They enjoyed spending time together and being with family.
George was known for his charismatic and outgoing personality. He was a jokester and it made his day to pick on friends and family. He loved going to the movies, being an super WWE fan, eating out and cheering on the Cowboys and Longhorns. He looked forward to Taco Tuesdays, when he joined his Mom for breakfast.
He loved and fathered many fur babies throughout the years but his current babies were his pride and joy. Penny and Luna joined George daily on the recliner. Penny didnt leave her dads side, following his every step.
George is proceded in death by his father George Sr, along with maternal and paternal Grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Angie, fur babies Penny and Luna, Mother Manuela Bier, sisters Rosie Alvizo, Angel Walker and Brother- in law Marcos Alvizo. He was loved by the Alanis family and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
George’s chronic illness slowed him down, but his personality was bigger than life. The family extends their appreciation to the medical staff of Wellmed, Fresenius, and Resolute Hospital. A special Thank You to Dr. Basel and Nurse Karen for their compassionate care in these tough times.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, December 8 at 10 AM, with a viewing beginning at 9:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, Texas.
