William (Tony) Thornhill, 72, passed away on March 19, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Seymour, Texas, on April 10, 1949 to Charles William “Bill” Thornhill and Nancy Caldwell Thornhill.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nancy Thornhill and grandson Jaxon Pfalser.
He is survived by daughter, Shannon Gray and husband Wendell of Granbury; son, Thor Thornhill and wife Alissa of New Braunfels; daughter, Jill Pfalser and husband Clinton of Lindale; and grandkids, Barrett, Coco & Luke Thornhill and Cannon, Nixon, Austen, & Pierson Pfalser.
Tony graduated from Seymour High School in 1967. He attended Texas Tech University, but his kids knew better and went to tu and Texas A&M. He enjoyed football, Texas Hold’em, and Donald Trump. His greatest joy was his family; especially his grandkids, as he enjoyed making funny faces at them in his final years. If you knew Tony, he was a wild spirit full of life and passion. He traveled the world at an early age, had a brilliant mind, and always went against the grain. This included often having exotic animals for pets including a Tiger. Tony professed faith in Jesus a few years before his death and was baptized in the Guadalupe River. He and his son were able to study the bible together for 5 months. He came into this world kicking and screaming, but he left it smiling and laughing. We love you dad, and will see you in glory.
Visitation is from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Funeral Service is at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Springs Community Church, 801 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, with interment to follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Springs Community Church in New Braunfels.
