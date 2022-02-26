October 14, 1932 - February 18, 2022
On February 18, 2022, Donna Marie Lapointe Rogers passed away in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 89.
Donna was born on October 14, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan. She spent her youth in Mission, Texas, after her family moved to the Rio Grande Valley, and later attended the University of Texas at Austin where she attained her degree in English. Donna’s love of books and a well-told story would remain with her throughout her life.
Donna married Reginald Whitney Rogers, Jr. on September 4, 1959, after they met at the University. They were married until Reg preceded Donna in death on April 10, 2008.
Donna is survived by her son, Michael Rogers, daughter, Whitney Rogers Mertz, daughter-in-law Twyla Rogers, son-in-law, David Mertz, grandson, Rey Rogers, sister, Linda Royce, and her niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ester Lapointe.
There will be a small service for immediate family only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations and memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
