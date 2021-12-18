Glen Allan Moeller, 86, of New Braunfels, went home to his Lord and Savior on December 11, 2021, with his loving wife of 25 years, Margaret, by his side. Glen was born to Marvin and Freida Moeller on September 16, 1935 at the family farm in Cibolo, Texas. Glen was the youngest of two children. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1954 and attended college at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where he received a bachelor’s in Math and Chemistry. It was during this time Glen joined the National Guard and served honorably for 3 years. Glen then began his long career in education as a Chemistry and Algebra teacher at MacArthur and Jefferson High Schools in San Antonio ISD. Glen’s teaching talent and love of education were soon recognized by colleagues and he was offered the opportunity to work at San Antonio College as an academic counselor. Glen went back to school and got his master’s in counseling from the University of Incarnate Word. Glen ultimately found his calling as an academic counselor in the office of Veteran’s Affairs at San Antonio College and ended his career there in 2003 as the Head of Veteran’s Affairs. After retirement, Glen continued to work part time for several years for San Antonio College during the registration process for enrolling students. He finally retired for good in 2005 and spent many enjoyable years taking care of the ranch he grew up on. Glen will always be remembered as a kind man who loved animals. He raised cattle and horses over the years on the ranch and treated them as overgrown pets, naming them all. Glen owned many dogs during his lifetime and each pup held a special place in his heart. His family is comforted in knowing he will be greeted warmly with kisses and wagging tails by those fur babies that preceded him and have been waiting patiently for him just inside heaven’s gate.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and sister, Gladys Haecker, of New Braunfels. Glen is survived by his son, Jay Moeller, of New Braunfels, daughter, Stacey Appling (Robert), of Corpus Christi, and sons Ritchie Sullivan (Trent) of Nashville and Shane Sullivan (Melissa) of Biloxi. Glen had eight grandchildren, Jake Moeller (Megan) of New Braunfels, Jayson Moeller (Brandyce) of New Braunfels, Jessica Perez (Paul) of San Antonio, Hailey Lentz (Sean) of Corpus Christi, Madison Appling of Corpus Christi, Ian Appling of Corpus Christi, Emma Sullivan and Ethan Sullivan both of Manchester, Tennessee. Glen had 10 great grandchildren: Audrey, Idina, Michelle, Leah, Jayce (Jayson’s), Ryhlie, Paul Jr., Xavier (Jessica’s), Evan (Hailey’s), and Harley (Jake’s). Glen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews that he loved.
A graveside service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Pavilion at 10am on Monday, December 20th, to say goodbye and celebrate his life. For those who are unable to attend the service you are welcome to watch via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/117806 391569707.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Sodalis in New Braunfels for the excellent care they provided for Glen. The family is requesting that donations be made to Catch the Cure at www.catchthecure.org in lieu of flowers.
