Susan Beth Reyes Forster went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2022.
Susan is preceded in death by her husband Dennis Forster, stepmother LaVerne Reyes, sister Stephanie Reyes. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie J. Canfield and her father John J. Reyes; siblings Karen Reyes, Randy Reyes, Donna (Mark) Pilarczyk, Debbie (Bill) Keller, Charles (Christine) Earnhardt, John (Denise) Earnhardt, George (Melanie) Reyes, Justin (Lana) Reyes, Kelly (Roxanne) Earnhardt, Carla (Ricky) Earnhardt, Cindy (Louisa) Earnhardt, Erica (Brandon) Quintero, and John Reyes; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins, and her church family at Garden Ridge Church of Christ.
Please join us in celebration of Susan’s life. Services are as follows: A public viewing and visitation for Susan will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial service will occur Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Susan was a fine example of how to lead a life pleasing to God. Despite all her medical and personal challenges from the day she was born, she had an unwavering love, faith and inner joy for God and her identity as a Christian. She lived in a constant state of prayer and had a strong personal relationship with God and she was proud to be one of his children. She was STRONG! Stronger than she was ever given credit for. She was gentle, loving, patient, kind and caring. She had a passionate love for her family (her church family included) and her friends. She loved to write and receive letters and cards and enjoyed journaling. She enjoyed music, especially gospel music, and loved to sing and dance and had a beautiful voice. She smiled with her eyes. She loved and missed her husband and her pets. May she be with them now! Susan was a beautiful and sweet soul. She will be deeply missed and our family will never be the same without her. May her light shine bright from the other side. May she rest in peace until we meet again.
Commented