Sara Christine Schumann McDonald, 61, of New Braunfels, TX, died peacefully at home with her loving husband, Peter, at her side on Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was a leap year baby, born on February 29, 1960, number four of the five Schumann sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Iris and Merritt Schumann, and her sister, Lynn Quintanilla.
Sara “Christine” graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1978 and pursued her passion for literacy. She graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor’s of Education with a reading focus, and The University of Houston with her Master’s Degree in reading. She had a distinguished 24 year career in Houston at Alief and Spring Branch ISD and then continued to work in her retirement with her friend Deb Diller as a National Educational Consultant. Aunt Christine shared her gifts with her family helping many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews develop a love of reading. Christine found her greatest joy in dedicating her life to her family, and being the proud Mama of Hannah, a veterinarian, and Jacob, a Texas A&M veterinary student. Most recently, she and Peter shared the blessing of being grandparents to their newest little love, Emmie J.
Christine is survived by her husband Peter McDonald; her children, Dr. Hannah Wilson, and Jacob Wilson; her granddaughter, Emmie J.; also her bonus children, Sheila (Jesse) Aldana, Hayden and Joshua McDonald; bonus grandchildren, Annistyn and Elijah; and her sisters, Kay Reneau, Jeannine Biggers, and Anne Buck.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Protestant Church on Saturday, March 5th, at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Communities in Schools, 161 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130 (www.cis-sct.org), in memory of Sara Christine Schumann McDonald , or the charity of one’s choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
