Tommy Raymond Walleck went to Heaven on January 10, 2022. He was born in Wharton, TX on February 5, 1944. Tommy was proceeded in death by his father Oscar Walleck Sr, mother Bessie Walleck, brother Oscar Walleck Jr. and grandson Jeremy Walleck. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Antonette Walleck, son Michael Walleck (Ann), daughters Stacie Ainsley (Ken), Lisa Walleck and Sarah Rust (Trint). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, other loving family members and friends. Tommy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, showing steers and most of all spending time with his family. He took great pride in serving in the 101st Airborne division of the United States Army.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Schertz Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary being recited at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma, TX at 11:00 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
Commented