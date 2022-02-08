Raquel Paredez “Rachel” made her way to heaven surrounded by loved ones on February 5th, 2022, just eight days shy of her 75th birthday. She was born on February 13th, 1947 to Gilberto and Celestina De Los Santos in Zapata, TX. Rachel lived most of her life in New Braunfels TX where she raised her family, was a hard laborer and created many memories. Rachel held many jobs from housekeeper, cook, caregiver, and worked in the kitchen for NBISD for many years.
A loving mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt and friend, Rachel is known and will be remembered for her giant heart, love for cooking, often inappropriate jokes, and opening her door to all who wished to enter. Rachel loved without end but was a tough one, she loved great music and a good dance, sitting around her kitchen table with great people was her favorite pastime. Her grandchildren were her world, and she was their biggest fan. She was selfless in every which way and the care of others was always her top priority, and THAT is what truly made her special.
She is survived by her daughter, Elma D. Martinez (Alex); grandchildren, Mike A. Hernandez, David W. Hernandez (Rueben) of San Antonio, TX, Aleah R. Martinez and two great-granddaughters, Mya and Jayda Hernandez. She also leaves behind nine siblings; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Adolfo; her mother, Celestina and late siblings Aida, Juan, Gilbert, and Sacramento.
Carrying her to her final resting place are Pallbearers: Mike Aguirre III, Juan Sierra, Richard Villarreal, Manuel Guerrero, Devin Torres, and Lorraine Gonzalez, with honorary pallbearer Isaiah Torres who Rachel loved so much.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Camillo Botello, Jr., M.S.F., Celebrant. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. Please Note: Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon are asked to meet at the church at 1:15 PM.
