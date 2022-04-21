Harold James Soefje, 76, of Cameron died Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Private family burial services will be at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Soefje was born June 13, 1945 in New Braunfels to George and Julia (Froelich) Soefje. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1963 and later graduated with a Dairy Science Bachelors of Science degree from Texas A & M University in 1968. He married LaVerne Marilyn Zwicke on June 12, 1966. He retired from Coca Cola Bottling Company after more than 27 years of service. He and his wife were members of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron. He is survived by: Wife; LaVerne Soefje, Daughters; Tara Bittner and husband Michael, Tricia Harwell and husband David, Son; Justin Soefje and wife Stacey, Sisters; Annette Holtgreven, Christine MacDonough, 8 grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Dept. Building Fund, P.O. Box 430, Thorndale, TX 76577 or Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75204.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
