Anastacio Hernandez, Jr (“aka” Stein or Einstein) went home to heaven on April 25th, 2022. He was born to Anastacio & Olivia Hernandez Sr. on October 14th, 1972. He is survived by his wife Monica E Hernandez, his sons Adrian Joseph Hernandez, Kenneth Aaron Bustos and Milo Clash Hernandez. His brother Jose Juan Hernandez and partner (Johanna), sisters Lilliana Hernandez and Amanda Sandoval and spouse (Jose), his father Anastacio Hernandez, Sr. and his “baby girls” (granddaughters) Olivia Lynn Hernandez and Audrey Rayne Hernandez, numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces and his loving pit bull Thor. Anastacio loved life, he was always happy and always calm and cool. He loved his family so much and always made sure we were all taking care of. He loved fishing, bbq-ing, punk rock music, the scene and all his friends. He was a hardworking man and built a beautiful life for his family. We love you and will NEVER forget you
A Visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business IH-35, from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm., with a rosary at 6:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church.
