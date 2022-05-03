Juan “Chubby” Perez, Sr., age 71, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels. Mr. Perez was born on November 3, 1950 in Austin, TX to the late Margarito Perez and Dolores Galvan Perez.
Juan worked as a welder during most of his professional career. Juan was a proud, God Loving man and was best known for his love for Lowrider Cars. Being once the President of New Braunfels Lowrider Car Club “Chicano Style”, he would be seen around town, driving in his Bright Orange Monte Carlo, Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Margarito and Dolores Perez; his wife, Susie Perez, and by his two sons, Juan, Jr. and George.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda M. Rodriguez; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexandra, Jonathon, Zachary, Eric and Layla; great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Donovan, Jeremy, Aniyah, Jaymyn, Liam, Drayden, Faylinn and Kortez; sisters, Minerva D., Mary C. and Irma B.; brothers, Manuel B., Fred B. and Alex B. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. All services will end on Friday evening. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
