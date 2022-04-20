Robert “Bob” Nisson, age 89, of New Braunfels passed away on April 7, 2022. He was born to Sam and Marie Nisson in Custer, Montana. He married Patsy Ruth on June 30, 1954. Bob was a graduate of Southwest Texas State Teachers College. He proudly served in the army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Panama along with his wife. He worked in the banking and finance industry for most of his career, was involved with Special Olympics, served on the Board of the Cerebral Palsy Center of San Antonio, was a lifetime member of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, and was an Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy for Comal County. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be remembered for his hugs and quick wit.
He is survived by son, Robert Scott Nisson and daughter-in-law Ruth Katharine; grandchildren Devin Michael, Cullen Reed, Amesley Alexis, Ashton Elizabeth and Taeden William; great granddaughter Alli Mae; niece Trecia Richardson Riley and numerous friends and family members.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melinda Jayne Nisson and wife, Patsy Ruth Nisson.
Public visitation will be Thursday, April 21 5-7 p.m and funeral services Friday, April 22 at 11 am, both at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
