Timothy Allen Schlichting went to walk with his Lord & Savior, February 25, 2022 at 9:40pm, having passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and friends.
A lifelong resident of New Braunfels, TX, Tim was born and raised on a small farm in 1953 to the late Helmuth Carl Schlichting, Sr. and Myrtle Marie Schlichting (Meyer). Growing up on the farm, he loved tending the animals, tinkering around the shop and riding on his father’s old tractor. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1972. Tim was an old soul in this modern age; gentle, kind, humorous and honorable as his family and friends will never soon forget.
After high school, Tim discovered a lifetime passion in law enforcement. He would go on to serve for almost 40 years throughout the Texas hill country. He started his career at Schertz PD before moving on to the Comal County Sheriff’s Department, New Braunfels PD, Kyle PD, Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, and finally China Grove PD. Tim also spent time working for the New Braunfels Municipal Court as a bailiff and later investigating insurance fraud as a Sergeant of the Texas Department of Insurance. One could say Tim was the definition of a lawman.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and elder brother David Wayne Schlichting.
Tim is survived by his wife Judy K. Schlichting (Hill) and her three daughters Melissa Goodman of New Braunfels, Jennifer Sears (Goodman) and husband Chris Sears of Katy, and Amanda Tudyk (Goodman) and husband Charlie Tudyk of New Braunfels; his daughter Cerise Reed (Schlichting) and husband Brance Reed of League City; 11 grandchildren: Vaux, Eisla, and Nova Reed of League City; Weston Howard of New Braunfels; Brett Harbors, Reagan Burkhardt, Nic, Noah, and Riley Sears of Katy; Aiden and Gavin Tudyk of New Braunfels; great-granddaughter Amelia Howard of New Braunfels; brother Helmuth Carl Schlichting Jr. (Slick) of New Braunfels; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and “adopted” children he met along the way.
Tim will be honored by a Celebration of Life at the Comal County Fairgrounds Hall located at 701 Common Street, New Braunfels, TX on March 19th from 1pm - 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Texas Police Association in Tim’s honor.
