Tessye Bell Maurer went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022. She went peacefully with her son by her side. Born on September 27, 1924, in San Antonio where she attended Alamo Heights High School and went on to Stephens College in Columbia, MO to study journalism. Tessye was born unto Tessie Sarah Green and Leslie Julian Arnold and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Green. Tessye lived a long and good life. Kind hearted and always with a smile. She settled down in Houston and in 1964, moved her three children to Rockport, Texas where they finished off their primary and secondary schooling. Mom was like a super Mom. Taking care of us kids, and spending time with us, taking us on deep fishing trips...if not fishing in the bay, taking us water skiing in the ski basin, or floundering and crabbing in the shallow waters next to the ski basin, otherwise our Mom would be whisking us away for summer vacation to Colorado or Yellowstone. She finally settled down in Smithson Valley in Comal County in the early 80’s where she started a mobile home park. As for politics, a stout conservative Republican that one would often see early in the mornings putting up a pop up shade to help electioneer...or helping her son put up some outdoor advertising structures. She was the Greatest Mom one could hope for. Such a loving Mom. Tessye was easy to talk to as to why she had so many friends. She will be dearly missed.
Tessye Maurer was predeceased by her loving daughter Roseann Maurer, son Paul Joseph Maurer, Jr., her stillborn daughter Donna Marie Maurer, and her ex-husband Paul Joseph Maurer. She is survived by her son Michael L. Maurer, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Michael L. Maurer, Jr., and partner Sommer Wofford and children Ireland Wofford and Keegan Wofford, Amanda Maurer and Hazel Maurer; Garrison Maurer and wife Satoko Maurer and children Alissa Morris and David Morris, Luke Maurer and Lily Maurer; Katy A. Louthen (Maurer) and husband Shane Louthen and child Liam Louthen. “GOD BLESS”
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 1:00pm at Lux Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Texas. A Private Committal Service at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, Spring, Branch, Texas will be held at a later date.
