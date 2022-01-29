Julia Karen Brooks passed away on January 21, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas after a short illness. She was born on November 9,1956 in Washington D.C. to Charles Floyd White and Nellie Josephine Root and was the oldest of three children.
Julia graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, MD in 1974 and from Brigham Young University in Provo, UT with adegree in Child Development and Family Relations in 1978 afteralso having attended Ricks College in Idaho for two years. Shemarried Timothy Brooks in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 2003. She had a lifelong love of the outdoors and medicine. While in Utah, she enjoyed being on a mountain rescue team and training others for similar positions. In Utah she also worked on an ambulance crew and an emergency fire and rescue team at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine. Julia spent over a decade in San Antonio, and most recently worked at the Chocolate Factory in the Vineyard Shopping Center and at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Julia was also especially interested in her family roots andgenealogy and spent countless hours tracing her family back many generations. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and faithfully served in many callings including working in the San Antonio Temple. She had a love of music and played the clarinet in both her high school and college bands and the piano whenever she could. She was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, and will be remembered for her kindness, love, and example of compassion. She is survived by her brothers, Greg and Jeff White, and two nieces and a nephew. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Canyon Lake Ward, 41301 FM 3159, Canyon Lake, Texas. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband in Tooele, Utah. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
