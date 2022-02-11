Robert Edward Michalski, age 81, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Born June 4, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Eleanor (Karinski) Michalski. He attended Lane Tech High School in Chicago. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960-1964. His basic training took place at Lackland Air Force Base, after he attended Tech School at Shepherd Air Force Base for Electric Power Production. Later he was assigned to SAC at RAF Station Fairford England where he was involved in Civil Engineering Electric Power Production for his entire tour duty. Bob married Darlene Maede on October 9, 1976 in Des Plaines, Illinois.
He is survived by his loving wife Darlene Michalski of New Braunfels, son Walter (Wally) (Liz Ziser) of New Braunfels, daughter Rebecca Flinn (Matthew-Peter) of New Braunfels, grandchildren Story Villanueva, Anabel and Damien Flinn, his brother Jerome (Kathee) of Elgin, IL.
Bob enjoyed serving at previous church congregations as well as at Cross Lutheran. He was an alumni member of the Citizens Police Academy for the past ten years. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling and dancing with Darlene along with celebrating Wurstfest with his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Lutheran Church Building Fund.
A public visitation and viewing for Robert will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial with military honors will occur Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Zoeller
FuneralHm.com for the Michalski family.
