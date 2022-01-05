Manuelita Castro Morales was born on September 6, 1936 and passed away on December 30, 2021. Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
Most Popular
Articles
- Canyon Lake Fire and EMS department mourns death of battalion chief
- Burned out clutch lands suspect in clutches of New Braunfels police
- Grandmother’s lessons on kindness paid forward from the counter at Arlan’s
- Daniel Mullen
- 2021 IN REVIEW: 4 | How did New Braunfels grow? A lot. Fast.
- Robert “Bob” Noel Haas
- Murder, child sex cases lead recent Comal indictments
- Mark Stephen Woodward
- New Braunfels man is Comal County's 484th COVID-19 death; hospitalizations rise
- Comal County reports 7 additional COVID-19 fatalities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented