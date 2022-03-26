Margarita Flores, age 84, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 23, 2022. Margarita was born October 28, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas to Manuel and Margarita Flores.
Margarita is predeceased by her husband Paulino Flores, and her sons; Rudy and Rene Flores. She is survived by her children Sylvia (Tony) Casarez, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 5:00pm - 8:00pm, Rosary to be recited at 6:30pm with a Prayer Service to follow at Lux Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00am at Lux Funeral Home. Final Interment will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, New Braunfels, Texas.
Pallbearers: Chris Soto, Mark Soto, Michael Soto, Bobby Cisneros, Joey Gomez & David Serna.
