Barbara Ann Shea Sears, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away on January 27, 2022, at the age of 90. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Walter G. Sears; her parents Olive and Patrick Shea; and siblings Olive Mary Budd, William Shea, Donald Shea, and David Shea. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Strong (Steven), Susanne Sears, and Kellie Sears; grandchildren Samantha Strong and Kevin Strong; great-granddaughter Analia Kelsey Strong; sister Nancy Richards, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born on 9/19/31, Barbara grew up surrounded by her siblings at 90 Edgemere Road - a fabulous, joyful house in West Roxbury, Ma. No matter where Barbara lived, from her husband’s Coast Guard stations around the Great Lakes to various cities in Texas, 90 Edgemere Road was always “home.”
A gifted seamstress and crafter, her crafting of prom and bridesmaids dresses rivaled those of any designer’s, and she was quick to personalize pillow cases or quilts with her embroidery as gifts for others. She loved crocheting baby blankets for donation to charities through her church as well as gifting these fruits of her labor to friends and family members - a symbol of her desire to care for and comfort those she loved.
Her greatest joy was being a mother. This joy was quickly surpassed, though, when she became “Gram.” “Gram’s Daycare” was the place to be - there was singing, laughing, and love in abundance for her Sam and her Kevin (or “Louie” as he was affectionately called). Eventually, Analia or “Louie Agranddaughternn” came along as a great-, and that was the best gift in the world to Barbara.
Summing up 90 years of life - a life so joyfully lived for so many of those years - is not an easy task for a family to do with justice. But that is it - she lived life to the fullest and wanted the same for others. We will miss her dearly every day, but we know with certainty that Barbara is watching over us from the stoop of 90 Edgemere Road, wishing nothing but that we live our lives to the fullest.
Viewing will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX on February 15, 2022, from 6:00pm-8:00pm Interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX on February 16, 2022 at 9:30am
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Barbara’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association so that others may remember every minute of their lives.
