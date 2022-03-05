Leatrice Soefje Saur died peacefully on December 22, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on March 22, 1927 to Martin Henry and Arta (Alves) Soefje in Clear Spring, Texas. She was married to her husband, Curt J. Saur for 71 years. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 11 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Protestant Church, Hope Hospice New Braunfels, the Sophienburg Museum, or St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. An updated obituary and a link (https://youtub.be/wu02TvDr92A) to livestream the service can be found at www.doeppenschmidt.com
